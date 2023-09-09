Asha from Disney’s “Wish” Coming Soon to EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris

Asha from Disney’s upcoming animated feature, Wish, will soon be making appearances at EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Officially revealed this morning at Destination D23, Asha from the new Disney animated film Wish will soon be coming to EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris.
- Back in July, we noticed that Disney Live Entertainment was seeking Disney character look-alikes for the role of Asha at Walt Disney World.
- Asha is described as a driven, incredibly smart, sharp-witted 17 year-old who believes in the power of wishes and cares endlessly about her community of Rosas. Asha is an idealist and a leader in the making, even if she doesn't recognize that just yet.
- Asha learns that it’s not enough just to have a dream in your heart. It is Asha who will come to understand the bigger the wish, the harder the journey. Her journey puts her up against a most formidable foe, the leader of her kingdom, King Magnifico.
- Asha is from the mythical island of Rosas which is better known around the world as the Kingdom of Wishes. She is of North African and Southern European ancestry, and her family means the world to her, including her mother, Sakina, and her grandfather, Sabino. Asha believes in the power of wishes, because in Rosas, your wish can quite literally and magically come true.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.
More News from Destination D23:
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro Reveals Projects in the Works at Destination D23
- Disney Cruise Line's New Island Destination To Be Called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
- First Look at New "World-Jumping" Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction at Disney California Adventure
- New “Zootopia” Show Set to Replace “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- The Hatbox Ghost to Materialize at the Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion in Late November 2023
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com