Disney Cruise Line’s New Island Destination To Be Called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line revealed an updated name for their new island destination, set to be called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experiences, came on stage at Destination D23

Right now, there are three new ships in development along with Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – a brand new island destination!

Disney teams are collaborating with talented artists and cultural advisors in the Bahamas to shape an experience that celebrates the natural beauty, traditions and artistry of the one-of-a-kind nation.

The first cruises to Lighthouse Point will set sail from Fort Lauderdale in June 2024.

