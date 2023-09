Disney Treasure Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season Itineraries Revealed

The itineraries for both the maiden and inaugural season voyages aboard the Disney Treasure have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The itinerary for the maiden 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Sailing is as follows: Two days at sea Tortola, British Virgin Islands St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Day at sea Disney Castaway Cay

Details on the booking dates for the maiden voyage can be found here

Beginning December 28th, 2024, three different itineraries will be offered through May 2025: 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Cozumel, Mexico George Town, Grand Cayman Falmouth, Jamaica Disney Castaway Cay Two days at sea 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Tortola, British Virgin Islands St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Disney Castaway Cay Three days at sea 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Tortola, British Virgin Islands San Juan, Puerto Rico Disney Castaway Cay Three days at sea

Interestingly, none of the itineraries currently include a visit to Lighthouse Point