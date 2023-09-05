Disney Treasure Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season Itineraries Revealed

The itineraries for both the maiden and inaugural season voyages aboard the Disney Treasure have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The itinerary for the maiden 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Sailing is as follows: ﻿﻿Two days at sea ﻿﻿Tortola, British Virgin Islands ﻿﻿St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands ﻿﻿Day at sea ﻿﻿Disney Castaway Cay

Beginning December 28th, 2024, three different itineraries will be offered through May 2025: 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Cozumel, Mexico George Town, Grand Cayman Falmouth, Jamaica Disney Castaway Cay Two days at sea 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Tortola, British Virgin Islands St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Disney Castaway Cay Three days at sea 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL Tortola, British Virgin Islands San Juan, Puerto Rico Disney Castaway Cay Three days at sea

Interestingly, none of the itineraries currently include a visit to Lighthouse Point