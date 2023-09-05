Disney Treasure Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season Itineraries Revealed

The itineraries for both the maiden and inaugural season voyages aboard the Disney Treasure have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Following this morning’s slew of announcements regarding the Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we’ve learned more details about the inaugural season voyages.
- The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.
- The itinerary for the maiden 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Sailing is as follows:
- Two days at sea
- Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Day at sea
- Disney Castaway Cay
- Details on the booking dates for the maiden voyage can be found here.
- Beginning December 28th, 2024, three different itineraries will be offered through May 2025:
- 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL
- Cozumel, Mexico
- George Town, Grand Cayman
- Falmouth, Jamaica
- Disney Castaway Cay
- Two days at sea
- 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
- Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL
- Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Disney Castaway Cay
- Three days at sea
- 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
- Departure Port: Port Canaveral, FL
- Tortola, British Virgin Islands
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Disney Castaway Cay
- Three days at sea
- 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- Interestingly, none of the itineraries currently include a visit to Lighthouse Point, Disney’s new island retreat that is supposed to open in summer 2024.
