Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure Set for December 21st, 2024

Today, Disney Cruise Line revealed a whole load of details about their newest ship, the Disney Treasure. Important among those is that the maiden voyage for the Disney Treasure is currently planned for December 21st, 2024.

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Bookings will begin on September 12th for Pearl level – eventually getting to the general public on September 20th.

The other booking dates are as follows: Pearl Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Platinum Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Gold Castaway Club Members: Thursday, September 14, 2023 Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, September 18, 2023 Silver Castaway Club Members : Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Bookings open to all Guests: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Golden Oak residents, Club 33 Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders will need to book by phone during the early-booking period.

Initial bookings will be available for travel dates through May 2025

Due to the anticipated demand for the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, there will be some unique Terms and Conditions for this sailing only. Please note that these do not apply to other Inaugural Season sailings: A 20%, non-refundable deposit must be paid by 11:59 p.m. the day of booking. No date changes will be allowed. Guests must cancel and rebook. For early bookings, the Guests eligible for early booking must remain on the reservation. There are no discounts, and Guests may not use future cruise credit or onboard offers as payment for this sailing.

To see the itineraries for both the maiden voyage and the inaugural season voyages, click here

As the second ship in this class, the Disney Treasure will be very similar to the first ship, the Disney Wish. The overall layout is reportedly identical. Many of the locations will receive a new name and theme while others will keep the same name.

Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration, so where the theme is changed, it will likely be to bring that kind of feel to the ship. By comparison, the overall theme of the Disney Wish is fantasy. If the Disney Cruise line fleet was a theme park, the Wish would be Fantasyland and the Treasure would be Adventureland.

