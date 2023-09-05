Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Will Not Be Part of the Disney Treasure

While we learned a bunch of what is coming to Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, we also found out something that surprisingly will not be featured – the popular Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

What’s Happening:

One of the most popular bars aboard the Disney Wish is the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

Many fans were expecting the experience, or a similar one, to be ported over to the new Disney Treasure ship. However, it appears that may not be the case.

The major announcements for the Disney Treasure today included nothing about any Star Wars related bar.

While at a media event last week for the Disney Treasure, Disney emphasized during a presentation that the Hyperspace Lounge will not be a part of the Disney Treasure.

Another bar not expected to be ported over is the Nightingale’s Cinderella -themed piano bar.

-themed piano bar. Will something else take its place? Well, the Disney Cruise Line recently sent us a “Treasure box” with a whole bunch of fun teases for what we can expect to find aboard the new ship. The outside of the box featured several themed stamps, including some of your favorite Disney properties like Coco , Aladdin , the Jungle Cruise Haunted Mansion

, , the Obviously, this initial reveal has not let us know how the beloved Disney attraction will be featured aboard the Disney Treasure. Could the Haunted Mansion be the theme of a new bar taking the location of the Hyperspace Lounge or Nightingale’s? Or is it our imagination? Hmmm…

