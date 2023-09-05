Disney Treasure to Introduce New AquaMouse Story – “Curse of the Golden Egg”

Today, Disney Cruise Line revealed a whole load of details about their newest ship, the Disney Treasure. We learned that, as with the Disney Wish, the Treasure will feature the popular AquaMouse water coaster, but with an updated twist.

What’s Happening:

Aboard the Disney Treasure, the AquaMouse will introduce an all-new storyline, “Curse of the Golden Egg.”

AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will plunge guests into the world of the Mickey Mouse animated shorts. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.

Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse will introduce an all-new storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions.

“Curse of the Golden Egg” will be featured in addition to the two stories that guests can already experience on the Disney Wish – “Scuba Scramble” and “Swiss Meltdown.”

The physical layout of the AquaMouse will likely be the same between the two ships, just with this new story experience.

More Disney Treasure News:

Check out our complete rundown of all the new things coming to the Disney Treasure – including a Coco -themed dinner show, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Jungle Cruise

-themed dinner show, and The maiden voyage for the Disney Treasure

Unlike the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure will not feature Star Wars