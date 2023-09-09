Mickey’s Official 95th Birthday Portrait Painted By Bret Iwan Debuts at Destination D23

As part of the fun at Destination D23, taking place at Walt Disney World this weekend, a special moment was shared to discuss the latest issue of Disney twenty-three before revealing Mickey’s official 95th birthday portrait.

What’s Happening:

As part of the festivities of Destination D23 this weekend at Walt Disney World, those in attendance saw a special moment featuring the cover art of the very special commemorative issue of Disney twenty-three marking the 100th anniversary of the company.

marking the 100th anniversary of the company. The issue features beautiful cover art of Mickey Mouse, which was created by none other than the voice of Mickey Mouse himself, Bret Iwan.

In fact, there are two cover variants to this issue, one that is widely available, and another that is just for D23 Gold Members and those in attendance at Destination D23.

Both pieces of beautiful art are why Bret Iwan was selected with a highly honorably and possibly daunting task – to paint the official portrait of Mickey Mouse for his 95th birthday (November 18th, 2023).

Pictured above, this painting joins a select few in the official portrait collection that started back in 1953, When Walt Disney encouraged a few studio artists to depict Mickey at age 25 and submit the art to him as a sort of internal contest. An oil painting by John Hench, whose credits at the time ranged from background artist on Fantasia and Dumbo to color stylist on Cinderella and Peter Pan , won the day.

and to color stylist on and , won the day. Hench painted several of the other official portraits, and now Iwan joins Hench, art director Paul Felix, and master animator Mark Henn as an artist behind Mickey’s official portrait.

Those attending Destination D23 did not receive a copy of the portrait, but will have the chance to see it on display in the Walt Disney Archives gallery through the remainder of the event.