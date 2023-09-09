Soarin’ Over California to Return to EPCOT for a Limited Time as Part of Disney100 Celebration

During Destination D23 at Walt Disney World today, it was announced that Soarin’ Over California will be returning to EPCOT for a limited time.

Soarin’ Over California, the original iteration of the attraction, will be returning to EPCOT starting September 22nd as part of the Disney100 celebration.

No end date was given for the run of the classic attraction, just that it will be a “limited time.”

You can see the announcement from Destination D23 in the video below:

Soarin’ Over California was replaced by Soarin’ Around the World

The classic version of the attraction has temporarily returned to Disney California Adventure

More from Destination D23: