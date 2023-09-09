Soarin’ Over California to Return to EPCOT for a Limited Time as Part of Disney100 Celebration

During Destination D23 at Walt Disney World today, it was announced that Soarin’ Over California will be returning to EPCOT for a limited time.
- Soarin’ Over California, the original iteration of the attraction, will be returning to EPCOT starting September 22nd as part of the Disney100 celebration.
- No end date was given for the run of the classic attraction, just that it will be a “limited time.”
- You can see the announcement from Destination D23 in the video below:
- Soarin’ Over California was replaced by Soarin’ Around the World back in June of 2016.
- The classic version of the attraction has temporarily returned to Disney California Adventure a number of times but has not yet returned to EPCOT.
More from Destination D23:
