Soarin’ Over California to Return to EPCOT for a Limited Time as Part of Disney100 Celebration

During Destination D23 at Walt Disney World today, it was announced that Soarin’ Over California will be returning to EPCOT for a limited time.

  • Soarin’ Over California, the original iteration of the attraction, will be returning to EPCOT starting September 22nd as part of the Disney100 celebration.
  • No end date was given for the run of the classic attraction, just that it will be a “limited time.”
  • You can see the announcement from Destination D23 in the video below:

