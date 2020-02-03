Soarin’ Over California Returns to Disney California Adventure This Spring

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, can smell the oranges and pine trees? That’s right, Disney California Adventure is bringing back Soarin’ Over California this for a limited time this spring.

What’s happening:

Disney fans who’ve been missing Soarin’ Over California are in for a treat as Disneyland Resort

The culinary festival runs from February 28-April 21 however, Disney officials have not confirmed an end date for Soarin’ Over California.

This isn't the first time Disney's brought the original version back for guests. Anticipating high crowds last spring when Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened, the Resort switched to Soarin' Over California.

While Disneyland may not have been the madhouse everyone was expecting, fans turned out for a nostalgic hang gliding trip on Soarin’ at Disney California Adventure.

Disney originally planned to keep the domestic version running for just a month, but demand was high, and the resort extended the experience through the summer.

About the ride:

Soarin’ Over California is a motion simulator that flies guests across the great state on a hang glider. The “virtual, immersive experience celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.”

More Soarin’:

