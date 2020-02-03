Soarin’ Over California Returns to Disney California Adventure This Spring

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, can smell the oranges and pine trees? That’s right, Disney California Adventure is bringing back Soarin’ Over California this for a limited time this spring.
What’s happening:
- Disney fans who’ve been missing Soarin’ Over California are in for a treat as Disneyland Resort is bringing the classic ride theming back for a limited time.
- The Orange County Register reported that, yes the beloved California centric version of the attraction is returning during Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- The culinary festival runs from February 28-April 21 however, Disney officials have not confirmed an end date for Soarin’ Over California.
- This isn’t the first time Disney’s brought the original version back for guests. Anticipating high crowds last spring when Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, the Resort switched to Soarin’ Over California.
- While Disneyland may not have been the madhouse everyone was expecting, fans turned out for a nostalgic hang gliding trip on Soarin’ at Disney California Adventure.
- Disney originally planned to keep the domestic version running for just a month, but demand was high, and the resort extended the experience through the summer.
About the ride:
- Soarin’ Over California is a motion simulator that flies guests across the great state on a hang glider. The “virtual, immersive experience celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State – from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.”
More Soarin’:
- Soarin’ Over California may be a few weeks away, that doesn’t mean fans can’t enjoy this homemade version of the ride:
