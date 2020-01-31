Annual Passholder Exclusive “Steamboat Minnie” Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland Resort

It’s a new month on the calendar, and a new addition to the popcorn container collection for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders. Starting on February 6, Disneyland Resort passholders can scoop up the Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie popcorn bucket and enjoy discounted refills for a limited time.
What’s happening:
- Earlier today, the Disneyland website posted their upcoming Annual Passholder perk— discount popcorn refills in the new Steamboat Minnie popcorn bucket.
- Starting on February 6, Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders can purchase the collectible popcorn bucket at select popcorn cart locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
- Each bucket sells for $20 and is only available while supplies last.
- When guests are ready for a refill, they can take their bucket to a participating popcorn cart location in either Park for $1.50 refills until March 29, 2020.
Participating Disneyland Park Popcorn Cart Locations
Buckets and Refills
- Fantasyland at small world Promenade
- Frontierland near Mark Twain Riverboat
- Main Street, U.S.A. at Central Plaza
- Mickey’s Toontown near Gadget’s Go Coaster
- New Orleans Square near Haunted Mansion
- Tomorrowland near Star Trader
Only Buckets for a Limited Time
- Refreshment Corner and Stage Door Café from park opening to 11:00 AM—February 6 through 9, 2020
Only Refills
- Fantasyland near the Fantasyland Theatre
- Main Street, U.S.A. at Town Square
Participating Disney California Adventure Park Popcorn Cart Locations
Buckets and Refills
- Buena Vista Street near Carthay Circle
- Grizzly Peak near Soarin’ Around the World
- Hollywood Land at Hyperion Theater
- Pixar Pier near Pixar Pal-A-Round
Only Buckets for a Limited Time
- Smokejumpers Grill from park opening to 10:30 AM—February 6 through 9, 2020
Good to know:
- This $1.50 refill offer is only good for applicable refillable popcorn buckets purchased as part of this promotion.
- Guests must present a valid Annual Passport at time of initial bucket and refill purchases, which are non-refundable.
- Annual Passholder must be present at time of purchase—photo ID may also be required.
- Limit one bucket per purchase per Annual Passholder.
- Check Passports for blockout dates that may affect admission and the ability to redeem offer.
- Popcorn refills are not available at:
- Pre-bagged, pre-boxed, caramel or flavored popcorns not included in this offer.
- This is a limited time offer—available while supplies last.
- Subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Just for fun:
- Last year, the Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie bucket proved to be quite popular when it first released as evidenced by our picture.
