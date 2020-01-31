Annual Passholder Exclusive “Steamboat Minnie” Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland Resort

It’s a new month on the calendar, and a new addition to the popcorn container collection for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders. Starting on February 6, Disneyland Resort passholders can scoop up the Minnie Mouse Steamboat Willie popcorn bucket and enjoy discounted refills for a limited time.

What’s happening:

Earlier today, the Disneyland website

Starting on February 6, Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders can purchase the collectible popcorn bucket at select popcorn cart locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Each bucket sells for $20 and is only available while supplies last.

When guests are ready for a refill, they can take their bucket to a participating popcorn cart location in either Park for $1.50 refills until March 29, 2020.

Participating Disneyland Park Popcorn Cart Locations

Buckets and Refills

Only Buckets for a Limited Time

Only Refills

Participating Disney California Adventure Park Popcorn Cart Locations

Buckets and Refills

Only Buckets for a Limited Time

Good to know:

This $1.50 refill offer is only good for applicable refillable popcorn buckets purchased as part of this promotion.

Guests must present a valid Annual Passport at time of initial bucket and refill purchases, which are non-refundable.

Annual Passholder must be present at time of purchase—photo ID may also be required.

Limit one bucket per purchase per Annual Passholder.

Check Passports for blockout dates that may affect admission and the ability to redeem offer.

Popcorn refills are not available at: Cozy Cone Motel Kat Saka’s Kettle Refreshment Corner Smokejumpers Grill Stage Door Café Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort hotels

at: Pre-bagged, pre-boxed, caramel or flavored popcorns not included in this offer.

This is a limited time offer—available while supplies last.

Subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Just for fun:

Last year, the Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie

More Collectible Container fun:

Not an annual passholder? Not to worry, Disneyland Resort has fun buckets you can enjoy too! Earlier this month Disneyland park unveiled two new Star Wars themed containers: Millennium Falcon Popcorn or Fry Container Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Mug

