Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Mug Debuts at Disneyland’s Galactic Grill

“Ignite the spark!” “Light the fire!” Today is the day the Resistance will rise. It’s been eight months since Disneyland opened its newest land, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, and today, the park unveils its big ticket attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. In addition to all of the excitement surrounding the ride, the Park also debuted a new collectible: Kylo Ren TIE Fighter Mug.

What’s happening:

No, that’s not a hologram, a new sipper has actually materialized at Disneyland and it’s doing its best to combat the massive wave of visitors

This beverage holder is inspired by the First Order’s Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and his deadly TIE Fighter ship.

Guests can find this collectible mug at Disneyland’s Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland.

It sells for $18.49 and includes a choice of soft drink.

And for those of you wondering, yes, it appears that the TIE Fighter mug is available for purchase via mobile order.

ICYMI:

