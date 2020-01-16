Disneyland to Debut Toydaria Swirl and Other Galactic Goodies on January 17

We’re now just hours away from the public opening of Disneyland Park’s highly anticipated attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. And while that is exciting enough, Disney is also introducing a few new galactic bites for guests to try during their visit to Batuu.
What’s happening:
- This morning during a media event at Disneyland, Mike had the pleasure of learning about three new Star Wars refreshments debuting at the park this week.
- With Rise of the Resistance about to welcome its first guests, Disney decided to update their snacking options throughout the park to include some tasty chips and two delightful beverages.
Toydaria Swirl
- There’s a new addition to the Milk Stand! As the Dark Side and Light Side do battle, so do the flavors in this exotic new drink as sweet combats spicy in an epic showdown.
- So what’s actually inside? This beverage features Green milk with mango jellies and sweet savory chili lime seasoning.
Black Spire Hot Chocolate
- All the exciting happenings on Batuu can be a lot to handle, so why not grab a comforting cup of Black Spire Hot Chocolate topped with shimmering whipped cream? Yum!
- This new beverage is sold at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters.
Gamma Garlic Puffed Cheese Chips
- Take a break from fighting the First Order and chow down on these out-of-this-world savory snacks.
- Guests will find the Gamma Garlic chips at any of the Jat Kaa’s Coolers located throughout Black Spire Outpost.
ICYMI:
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland Park on January 17, 2020. An expected influx of visitors to Batuu who are excited to experience the new ride, will likely mean long lines and extended wait times.
- Disneyland Resort recently shared some tips to help guests navigate this busy time so they can fully enjoy their visit to Black Spire Outpost.
