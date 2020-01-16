Disneyland to Debut Toydaria Swirl and Other Galactic Goodies on January 17

We’re now just hours away from the public opening of Disneyland Park’s highly anticipated attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. And while that is exciting enough, Disney is also introducing a few new galactic bites for guests to try during their visit to Batuu.

What’s happening:

With Rise of the Resistance about to welcome its first guests, Disney decided to update their snacking options throughout the park to include some tasty chips and two delightful beverages.

Toydaria Swirl

There’s a new addition to the Milk Stand! As the Dark Side and Light Side do battle, so do the flavors in this exotic new drink as sweet combats spicy in an epic showdown.

So what’s actually inside? This beverage features Green milk with mango jellies and sweet savory chili lime seasoning.

Black Spire Hot Chocolate

All the exciting happenings on Batuu can be a lot to handle, so why not grab a comforting cup of Black Spire Hot Chocolate topped with shimmering whipped cream? Yum!

This new beverage is sold at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Ronto Roasters

Gamma Garlic Puffed Cheese Chips

Take a break from fighting the First Order and chow down on these out-of-this-world savory snacks.

Guests will find the Gamma Garlic chips at any of the Jat Kaa’s Coolers located throughout Black Spire Outpost.

