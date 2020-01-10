Disneyland Presents Tips and Tricks For A Pleasant Experience Just Ahead of the Opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Though the attraction has already been opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has posted a list of tips, tricks, and reminders for the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- When Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at the Disneyland Resort one week from today, guests will be able to ride one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- Disney Parks Blog posted numerous ways to make the most out of a guest’s visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and planning tips for the highly anticipated opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance on Jan. 17 at Disneyland park:
- Download the official Disneyland mobile app
- The Disneyland app allows guests to navigate that land and even utilize the mobile ordering feature at select dining locations when they are in the land.
- Starting Jan. 17 as needed, a virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be implemented, allowing guests to explore other areas of the park while waiting for their turn to ride. The Disneyland app will have a dedicated module, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Access by Boarding Group,” available from the main page.
- How it will work:
- Request to join a boarding group to ride the attraction, once you have entered Disneyland park. The virtual queue will NOT be available until published park opening hours.
- Boarding groups will be sent a push notification when it is their turn to enter the attraction queue and guests can monitor status of boarding groups from the app.
- There also will be the ability to join a boarding group from select locations inside Disneyland park, if you are not using the app. The boarding group is tied to admission that will be scanned upon entry of the attraction.
- Signage throughout the park will also display boarding group status.
- Admission into Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be subject to capacity, and having an assigned boarding group will not guarantee entrance to the attraction.
- Reservations are highly recommended for other experiences in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. If a guest is looking to craft their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, build their very own custom astromech droid unit at Droid Depot, or sip on a delicious concoction at Oga’s Cantina, these three locations offer advance reservations up to 60 days in advance.
- Guests are also encouraged to live out their Star Wars story and dress the part while visiting Batuu. Keep in mind the Disneyland Resort costume policy applies. While costumes may not be worn by guests 14 years of age or older, appropriate bounding (dressing in outfits inspired by Star Wars) is permitted.
- Guests can also explore Black Spire Outpost with their Star Wars: Datapad through the Play Disney Parks App. There are so many ways to explore with a Datapad, including choosing to support the Resistance or First Order by selecting new jobs within the app as guests move through the Resistance clearing and towards the new attraction.
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens January 17th at the Disneyland Resort.
