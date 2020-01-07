Disneyland Resort Announces Limited-Time Ticket and Hotel Discounts for 2020

Disneyland Resort is kicking off 2020 with great ticket and hotel discounts for Southern California residents as well as young visitors from outside the region.

What’s happening:

The This special offer includes tickets as low as $67 per day with 3-day, 1 park per day tickets for Southern California residents and youth guests (3-9 years old) from everywhere.

Additionally, the resort is featuring discounts on select stays at Disneyland hotels.

These offers are available now through early spring and are bookable through Mouse Fan Travel.

Special Ticket Offer for Southern California Residents

For a limited time, Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.

Park Hopper options also are available.

Tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.

Eligible guests may purchase up to five tickets per person, per day, and prices are the same for adults and children.

This special ticket also includes one Magic Morning at Disneyland park one hour before the park opens to the general public.

These special tickets may be purchased at www.Disneyland.com through a travel agent

Southern California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through May 21, 2020.

The fine print:

Valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999

Proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire May 21, 2020.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

Magic Morning admission allows one admission to selected attractions to Disneyland Park one hour before the park opens to the general public on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

Each Guest must have eligible theme park admission.

To enhance the Magic Morning experience, it is strongly recommended that guests arrive at least one hour and 15 minutes prior to regular park opening.

Subject to restrictions and cancellation.

Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere

For families visiting from outside of Southern California, there’s a special value for kids.

For a limited time, guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.

Park Hopper options also are available.

The tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.

Guests may purchase up to eight tickets per person, per day.

This special ticket also includes one Magic Morning at Disneyland park one hour before the park opens to the general public.

These special tickets may be purchased at www.Disneyland.com through a travel agent

This three-day ticket expires 13 days after first use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first.

The fine print:

Offer valid for children ages 3-9.

Tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

Magic Morning admission allows one admission to selected attractions to Disneyland Park one hour before the park opens to the general public on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.

Each Guest must have eligible theme park admission.

To enhance the Magic Morning experience, it is strongly recommended that guests arrive at least one hour and 15 minutes prior to regular park opening.

Subject to restrictions and cancellation.

Save Up to 25% on Select Stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Hotel guests can save up to 25% off select rooms, Sunday-Thursday nights, through April 16, 2020.

Guests can save: Up to 20% on standard rooms and 25% on premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa Up to 20% on standard rooms and 25 % on premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel Up to 10 % on standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

These room offers may be reserved for stays now through April 16, 2020 when booked by March 16, 2020.

Please note hotel stays and offers are based upon availability.

Hotel guests can make the most of their time with the Extra Magic Hour (with their valid theme park ticket), which offers park admission to a designated theme park one hour earlier than the general public and is only available for guests who stay at a Disneyland Resort Hotel.

For more information and to book a Disneyland Resort vacation, visit www.Disneyland.com

The fine print:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel.

Travel must be completed by April 17, 2020.

Not valid on previously booked rooms.

Advance reservations required.

Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.

Separate Theme Park admission required to enjoy the Parks.

Extra Magic Hour valid for registered Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests for admission to select attractions at either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure

Check Disneyland.com for schedule of when each Park offers Extra Magic Hour.

Each registered hotel guest (ages 3 and older) must have a valid Theme Park ticket and active hotel room key card.

