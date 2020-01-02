Walt Disney World Free Dining Plan, Hotel Discount Offers Return for 2020

by | Jan 2, 2020 9:10 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

With the arrival of a new year comes great deals for Disney vacations! For a limited time, guests planning a visit to Walt Disney World can take advantage of a free dining plan or discounts on hotel rooms when booking select packages.

What’s happening:

  • A new year and a new season means the return of Disney vacation offers including discounts on hotel rooms or free dining plans.
  • Mouse Fan Travel can take the hassle out of planning and help guests book their perfect dream vacation!
  • Below are the current offers available for Walt Disney World:

Savor a Free Delicious Deal This Summer

  • Create the perfect recipe for a memorable escape at Walt Disney World Resort!
  • With this offer, guests can enjoy a FREE dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night/6-day vacation package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with Park Hopper option.

Important details:

  • Book by January 16, 2020
  • For Arrivals Most Nights June 27-28, July 5-7 and August 29-September 8, 2020
  • Package Includes:
    • Room
    • Theme park ticket(s) with Park Hopper Option
    • Dining Plan (Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan with Value and Moderate Resort hotel packages; Disney Dining Plan with Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotel packages)

Good to know:

  • Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within 9 days of check-in. Visit disneydestinationstickets.com/usage for more details.
  • Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
  • Some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.
  • Advance reservations are required; theme park admission is required for some dining locations.
  • Gratuities are not included.
  • Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
  • Offer excludes select room types. Visit Mouse Fan Travel for more information.

Save Up to 20% on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels Now Through Spring

  • Celebrate the new year surrounded by the magic of Walt Disney World Resort!
  • With this room offer, guests can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels
  • Additionally, guests will receive a $30 USD Disney Gift Card per person (ages 3 and up) on the reservation when they upgrade to a package by adding 6-day or longer theme park tickets

Important details:

  • Book by March 7, 2020
  • For Arrivals Most Nights
  • January 2–April 25, 2020

Gift of Magic Offer:

  • Guest can extending the magic when they upgrade their vacation package with 6-day (or longer) theme park tickets. As a special gift, each person on the reservation will receive at $30 Disney Gift Card—perfect for all the must have snacks or special souvenirs only available at Disney!

20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:

  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney's Beach Club Villas
  • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney's Old Key West Resort
  • Disney's Riviera Resort
  • Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Studios Only

20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney's Beach Club Resort
  • Disney's BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney's Yacht Club Resort

10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

  • Disney's Contemporary Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney's Wilderness Lodge

15% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts

  • The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

10% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts

  • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Discount on Select Disney Value Resorts

  • Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney's All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney's Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney's Pop Century Resort

Good to know:

  • Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
  • Length of stay requirements may apply.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
  • Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
  • Advance reservations required.
  • Offer excludes select room types. Visit Mouse Fan Travel for more information.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend