Walt Disney World Free Dining Plan, Hotel Discount Offers Return for 2020

With the arrival of a new year comes great deals for Disney vacations! For a limited time, guests planning a visit to Walt Disney World can take advantage of a free dining plan or discounts on hotel rooms when booking select packages.
What’s happening:
- A new year and a new season means the return of Disney vacation offers including discounts on hotel rooms or free dining plans.
- Mouse Fan Travel can take the hassle out of planning and help guests book their perfect dream vacation!
- Below are the current offers available for Walt Disney World:
Savor a Free Delicious Deal This Summer
- Create the perfect recipe for a memorable escape at Walt Disney World Resort!
- With this offer, guests can enjoy a FREE dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night/6-day vacation package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with Park Hopper option.
Important details:
- Book by January 16, 2020
- For Arrivals Most Nights June 27-28, July 5-7 and August 29-September 8, 2020
- Package Includes:
- Room
- Theme park ticket(s) with Park Hopper Option
- Dining Plan (Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan with Value and Moderate Resort hotel packages; Disney Dining Plan with Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotel packages)
Good to know:
- Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within 9 days of check-in. Visit disneydestinationstickets.com/usage for more details.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.
- Advance reservations are required; theme park admission is required for some dining locations.
- Gratuities are not included.
- Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.
- Offer excludes select room types. Visit Mouse Fan Travel for more information.
Save Up to 20% on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels Now Through Spring
- Celebrate the new year surrounded by the magic of Walt Disney World Resort!
- With this room offer, guests can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels
- Additionally, guests will receive a $30 USD Disney Gift Card per person (ages 3 and up) on the reservation when they upgrade to a package by adding 6-day or longer theme park tickets
Important details:
- Book by March 7, 2020
- For Arrivals Most Nights
- January 2–April 25, 2020
Gift of Magic Offer:
- Guest can extending the magic when they upgrade their vacation package with 6-day (or longer) theme park tickets. As a special gift, each person on the reservation will receive at $30 Disney Gift Card—perfect for all the must have snacks or special souvenirs only available at Disney!
20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Old Key West Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Studios Only
20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
15% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts
- The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
10% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
10% Discount on Select Disney Value Resorts
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
Good to know:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes select room types. Visit Mouse Fan Travel for more information.