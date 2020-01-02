Walt Disney World Free Dining Plan, Hotel Discount Offers Return for 2020

With the arrival of a new year comes great deals for Disney vacations! For a limited time, guests planning a visit to Walt Disney World can take advantage of a free dining plan or discounts on hotel rooms when booking select packages.

A new year and a new season means the return of Disney vacation offers including discounts on hotel rooms or free dining plans.

Below are the current offers available for Walt Disney World:

Savor a Free Delicious Deal This Summer

Create the perfect recipe for a memorable escape at Walt Disney World Resort!

With this offer, guests can enjoy a FREE dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night/6-day vacation package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with Park Hopper option.

Important details:

Book by January 16, 2020

For Arrivals Most Nights June 27-28, July 5-7 and August 29-September 8, 2020

Package Includes: Room Theme park ticket(s) with Park Hopper Option Dining Plan (Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan with Value and Moderate Resort hotel packages; Disney Dining Plan with Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotel packages)



Good to know:

Theme park tickets valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within 9 days of check-in. Visit disneydestinationstickets.com/usage for more details.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.

Advance reservations are required; theme park admission is required for some dining locations.

Gratuities are not included.

Everyone in the same room must be on the same package.

Offer excludes select room types.

Save Up to 20% on Rooms at Select Disney Resort Hotels Now Through Spring

Celebrate the new year surrounded by the magic of Walt Disney World Resort!

With this room offer, guests can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels

Additionally, guests will receive a $30 USD Disney Gift Card per person (ages 3 and up) on the reservation when they upgrade to a package by adding 6-day or longer theme park tickets

Important details:

Book by March 7, 2020

For Arrivals Most Nights

January 2–April 25, 2020

Gift of Magic Offer:

Guest can extending the magic when they upgrade their vacation package with 6-day (or longer) theme park tickets. As a special gift, each person on the reservation will receive at $30 Disney Gift Card—perfect for all the must have snacks or special souvenirs only available at Disney!

20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Beach Club Villas

Disney's BoardWalk Villas

Disney's Old Key West Resort

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Villas:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Studios Only

20% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney's BoardWalk Inn

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

10% Discount on Select Disney Deluxe Resorts:

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

15% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts

The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

10% Discount on Select Disney Moderate Resorts

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Discount on Select Disney Value Resorts

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

Disney's All-Star Sports Resort

Disney's Art of Animation Resort

Disney's Pop Century Resort

Good to know:

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes select room types.