Say Hello “Sun & Fun,” Free Dining, and More With Walt Disney World Vacation Offers

Is 2020 the year for a Disney Vacation? Yes! Whether fans are travelling with kids, excited for free dining or looking to save on hotel rooms, now is the perfect time to plan for a magical visit to Walt Disney World. For a limited time, the resort is featuring three great offers for families of all vacation styles and sizes so that everyone can capture those amazing magical moments.
What’s happening:
- Walt Disney World is currently promoting three great vacation offers bookable now through January 16 and February 26, 2020.
- Offers include:
- Free Dining Plan with 5-night/6-day vacation packages
- Free Dining Plan For Kids with 4-night/4-day vacation packages
- Up to 25% off Select Hotels with Sun & Fun Room Offer
- Need help figuring out what deal is best for you? Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel are happy to take the stress out of planning and help guests book their perfect Disney vacation!
Savor a Free Delicious Deal
- Available for select arrival dates this summer, guests can enjoy a free dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night/6-day vacation package including:
- A room at select Disney Resort hotels
- A ticket with Park Hopper Option
- Book through January 16, 2020
- For arrivals most nights June 27-28, July 5-7, and August 29-September 8, 2020.
Free Kids Dining Plan
- Guests will receive a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when they buy a non-discounted 4-night/4-day vacation package for them and the kid(s) that includes:
- A room at select Disney Resort hotels
- Theme park tickets
- A dining plan
- Book through February 26, 2020
- For arrivals most nights May 25 – August 28, 2020
Save on Stays This Spring and Summer
- Guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels this spring and summer with the “Sun & Fun” Room Offer.
- Book through February 26, 2020
- For stays most nights between April 1 – September 12, 2020
There’s so much to experience at Walt Disney World:
- So many exciting changes are coming soon and already taking place at the Most Magical Place on Earth!
- This spring and summer, Disney Villains After Hours events are returning to Magic Kingdom along with the debut of the Villains’ Cursed Caravan!
- Guests won’t want to miss out on the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, which will be in full bloom from March 4-June 1, 2020.
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios taking guests on a wacky adventure with Mickey and Minnie on their first ever ride through attraction.