Say Hello “Sun & Fun,” Free Dining, and More With Walt Disney World Vacation Offers

Is 2020 the year for a Disney Vacation? Yes! Whether fans are travelling with kids, excited for free dining or looking to save on hotel rooms, now is the perfect time to plan for a magical visit to Walt Disney World. For a limited time, the resort is featuring three great offers for families of all vacation styles and sizes so that everyone can capture those amazing magical moments.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World three great vacation offers

Offers include: Free Dining Plan with 5-night/6-day vacation packages Free Dining Plan For Kids with 4-night/4-day vacation packages Up to 25% off Select Hotels with Sun & Fun Room Offer

Need help figuring out what deal is best for you?

Savor a Free Delicious Deal

Available for select arrival dates this summer, guests can enjoy a free dining plan A room at select Disney Resort hotels A ticket with Park Hopper Option

Book through January 16, 2020

For arrivals most nights June 27-28, July 5-7, and August 29-September 8, 2020.

Free Kids Dining Plan

Guests will receive a free dining plan for kids A room at select Disney Resort hotels Theme park tickets A dining plan

Book through February 26, 2020

For arrivals most nights May 25 – August 28, 2020

Save on Stays This Spring and Summer

Guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels

Book through February 26, 2020

For stays most nights between April 1 – September 12, 2020

There’s so much to experience at Walt Disney World: