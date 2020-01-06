Say Hello “Sun & Fun,” Free Dining, and More With Walt Disney World Vacation Offers

by | Jan 6, 2020 11:01 AM Pacific Time

Is 2020 the year for a Disney Vacation? Yes! Whether fans are travelling with kids, excited for free dining or looking to save on hotel rooms, now is the perfect time to plan for a magical visit to Walt Disney World. For a limited time, the resort is featuring three great offers for families of all vacation styles and sizes so that everyone can capture those amazing magical moments.

What’s happening:

  • Walt Disney World is currently promoting three great vacation offers bookable now through January 16 and February 26, 2020.
  • Offers include:
    • Free Dining Plan with 5-night/6-day vacation packages
    • Free Dining Plan For Kids with 4-night/4-day vacation packages
    • Up to 25% off Select Hotels with Sun & Fun Room Offer  
  • Need help figuring out what deal is best for you? Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel are happy to take the stress out of planning and help guests book their perfect Disney vacation!

Savor a Free Delicious Deal

  • Available for select arrival dates this summer, guests can enjoy a free dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 5-night/6-day vacation package including:
    • A room at select Disney Resort hotels
    • A ticket with Park Hopper Option
  • Book through January 16, 2020
  • For arrivals most nights June 27-28, July 5-7, and August 29-September 8, 2020.

Free Kids Dining Plan

  • Guests will receive a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when they buy a non-discounted 4-night/4-day vacation package for them and the kid(s) that includes:
    • A room at select Disney Resort hotels
    • Theme park tickets
    • A dining plan
  • Book through February 26, 2020
  • For arrivals most nights May 25 – August 28, 2020

Save on Stays This Spring and Summer

There’s so much to experience at Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Send this to a friend