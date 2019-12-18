Villains’ Cursed Caravan Coming to Disney Villains After Hours Events Starting February 7

Magic Kingdom’s ever popular After Hour events are turning up the heat and adding a little more evil to the Disney Villains After Hours experiences. On select nights, starting on February 7, 2020 the events will feature the brand new Villains’ Cursed Caravan, an assortment of spooky treats, and more.

What’s happening:

In just over a month, the wickedly fun Disney Villains After Hours

The evening is full of spooky characters and startling thrills around every corner including, Maleficent the dragon journeying throughout the park.

Inspired by her nighttime patrol, Disney is adding to the experience to include even more villainous fun.

The Disney Parks Blog

The wicked procession will feature: Gaston Oogie Boogie Cruella DeVil Captain Hook And more!

Please note, this event does not include character greetings.

Disney Villains After Hours Highlights:

The Villains’ Cursed Caravan may be the newest addition to the evening, but it certainly isn’t the only “evil” experience guest can enjoy:

“Villains Unite the Night” – Hades and Meg from Hercules will set the castle stage ablaze in this thrilling show featuring appearances by: Jafar The Queen Dr. Facilier Maleficent

will set the castle stage ablaze in this thrilling show featuring appearances by:

During this sinister soiree, guests can dance the night away as a party DJ spins monstrous music on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt stage.

Attraction Enhancements – Experience the surprising, villain-inspired additions on beloved attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean Space Mountain

Show your spooky smile – As they make their way through each land, guests can strike a pose as they come across sharable photo opportunities scattered throughout the park.

Across the park guests can enjoy access to more than 25 attractions and experiences.

Guests can also purchase new event merchandise, as well as items from a curated collection of the best Disney villain merchandise available.

Disney Villains After Hours Exclusive Treats:

Go ahead, be bad and indulge in some sinister snacks! This year’s event will include a few of the new treats like:

Painting the Roses Red (Available at Cheshire Café) – cheesecake mousse with raspberry gelée, red cocoa butter, and buttercream leaves

Body Language (Available at Storybook Treats) – cookies and cream mousse with chocolate cake, glaçage, and meringue tentacles garnished with a chocolate shell

Five Dozen Eggs Slush (Available at Gaston’s Tavern) – frozen custard with brown sugar topped with whipped cream and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Tickets:

Guests tickets for Disney Villains After Hours are: $145 plus tax in advance $155 plus tax on the event night.

Additionally, Annual Passholder Disney Vacation Club Members

For more information on Disney Villains After Hours and to purchase your tickets: Visit DisneyWorld.com/VillainsAfterHours Call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 939-2742



Good to know:

Event tickets allow entry as early as 7 pm, which gives you time to enjoy fireworks before heading off to the attractions.

Select complimentary snacks and beverages are also included in the cost of admission.

Dressing up is part of the fun! Guests can show off your sinister side by dressing in attire inspired by their favorite baddie.