Millennium Falcon Souvenir Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Disneyland

by | Jan 8, 2020 2:59 PM Pacific Time

Across the park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, one can find and pilot the largest hunk of junk in the galaxy at Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. However, in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, guests can now take home a smaller version of the same ship (though this one made the Kernel Run in less than 12 Pop-Secrets) through a new premium popcorn bucket that was spotted earlier today.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park is the location for the newest entry in the ever-growing souvenir popcorn bucket collection, as a Millennium Falcon premium souvenir bucket has quietly hit the shelves.
  • The bucket was spotted right outside of Mickey’s Star Trader, near the new centralized FastPass distribution area for Tomorrowland’s attractions.
  • The bucket, which is also being marketed as a french fry holder, has rear engines that light up and sells for $27.00.
  • Souvenir popcorn buckets have always been popular, with recent releases including themed halloween cauldrons, buckets shaped like Mickey Mouse Balloons, and even the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts for the anniversary of that attraction.
  • Previous Star Wars buckets have included an Imperial Tie Fighter and an AT-AT walker.
Human Hand Placed For Scale

ICYMI:

  • The final set of Annual Passholder exclusive mobile order buttons is set to be released on January 9th! Be sure to head that way if you have an AP!
  • Just after that on January 10th, a Disney Parks Life Dooney & Bourke bag will be released at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. The bag will include Disneyland iconography though no specific release date for Disneyland Resort has been announced.
  • If you’re not an Annual Passholder (or already have admission for your visit to the Disneyland Resort) there is a limited-time-only ticket and hotel deal for the resort that was recently announced that can help make your visit to the Happiest Place on Earth a little bit easier.

