Millennium Falcon Souvenir Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Disneyland

Across the park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, one can find and pilot the largest hunk of junk in the galaxy at Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. However, in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, guests can now take home a smaller version of the same ship (though this one made the Kernel Run in less than 12 Pop-Secrets) through a new premium popcorn bucket that was spotted earlier today.

Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park is the location for the newest entry in the ever-growing souvenir popcorn bucket collection, as a Millennium Falcon premium souvenir bucket has quietly hit the shelves.

The bucket was spotted right outside new centralized FastPass distribution area

The bucket, which is also being marketed as a french fry holder, has rear engines that light up and sells for $27.00.

Souvenir popcorn buckets have always been popular, with recent releases including themed halloween cauldrons, buckets shaped like Mickey Mouse Balloons, and even the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts for the anniversary

Previous Star Wars buckets have included an Imperial Tie Fighter and an AT-AT walker.

