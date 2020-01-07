Final Set of Annual Passholder Mobile Ordering Buttons To Debut Throughout Disneyland Resort on January 9th

If you’re a Disneyland Annual Passholder who likes to snack their way through the park whenever they visit, using the Disneyland App’s mobile ordering system has been getting you a nifty little perk. Buttons! Announced earlier today, the final set of the series of collectible Mobile Ordering buttons debuts on January 9th!

What’s Happening;

Annual Passholder Exclusive Buttons from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Sonoma Terrace, Milk Stand, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Ronto Roasters will be available on January 9th for guests who place a mobile order and have an annual pass.

The Mobile Order Annual Passholder button series began towards the end of 2019 at select mobile order dining locations throughout the Disneyland Resort

Each participating location has offered a uniquely designed button especially for Passholders who placed a mobile order via the Disneyland app.

The buttons are available only while supplies last, and many locations that have previously offered the buttons have already run out.

To get these special buttons, Annual Passholders must place a mobile order at a participating location within the Disneyland Resort. Then, simply present their Annual Passport when it’s time to pick up their order, and a Cast Member will give them a button (subject to availability; limit to one per mobile order).

The newest buttons will be available beginning January 9th at: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (DL) Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (DL) Milk Stand (DL) Ronto Roasters (DL) Sonoma Terrace ( DCA

Previously released buttons are still available (as of press time) at: Edelweiss Snacks (DL) Hungry Bear Restaurant (DL) The Golden Horseshoe (DL) Tiki Juice Bar (DL) Troubadour Tavern (DL) Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (DCA) Pacific Wharf Café (DCA) Pacific Wharf Distribution Company (DCA)

For those ensuring they have a complete collection, buttons are no longer available but had been released at: Bengal Barbecue (DL) Galactic Grill (DL) Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor( DL) Harbour Galley (DL) Mint Julep Bar (DL) Red Rose Taverne (DL) Refreshment Corner (DL) Royal Street Veranda (DL) Stage Door Café (DL) Award Wieners (DCA) Bayside Brews (DCA) Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (DCA) Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (DCA) Corn Dog Castle (DCA) Flo’s V8 Café (DCA) Hollywood Lounge (DCA) Lucky Fortune Cookery (DCA) Paradise Garden Grill (DCA) Rita’s Baja Blenders (DCA) Schmoozies! (DCA) Smokejumpers Grill (DCA) GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel

