Final Set of Annual Passholder Mobile Ordering Buttons To Debut Throughout Disneyland Resort on January 9th

If you’re a Disneyland Annual Passholder who likes to snack their way through the park whenever they visit, using the Disneyland App’s mobile ordering system has been getting you a nifty little perk. Buttons! Announced earlier today, the final set of the series of collectible Mobile Ordering buttons debuts on January 9th!
What’s Happening;
- Annual Passholder Exclusive Buttons from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Sonoma Terrace, Milk Stand, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Ronto Roasters will be available on January 9th for guests who place a mobile order and have an annual pass.
- The Mobile Order Annual Passholder button series began towards the end of 2019 at select mobile order dining locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
- Each participating location has offered a uniquely designed button especially for Passholders who placed a mobile order via the Disneyland app.
- The buttons are available only while supplies last, and many locations that have previously offered the buttons have already run out.
- To get these special buttons, Annual Passholders must place a mobile order at a participating location within the Disneyland Resort. Then, simply present their Annual Passport when it’s time to pick up their order, and a Cast Member will give them a button (subject to availability; limit to one per mobile order).
- The newest buttons will be available beginning January 9th at:
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (DL)
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (DL)
- Milk Stand (DL)
- Ronto Roasters (DL)
- Sonoma Terrace (DCA)
- Previously released buttons are still available (as of press time) at:
- Edelweiss Snacks (DL)
- Hungry Bear Restaurant (DL)
- The Golden Horseshoe (DL)
- Tiki Juice Bar (DL)
- Troubadour Tavern (DL)
- Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (DCA)
- Pacific Wharf Café (DCA)
- Pacific Wharf Distribution Company (DCA)
- For those ensuring they have a complete collection, buttons are no longer available but had been released at:
- Bengal Barbecue (DL)
- Galactic Grill (DL)
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor( DL)
- Harbour Galley (DL)
- Mint Julep Bar (DL)
- Red Rose Taverne (DL)
- Refreshment Corner (DL)
- Royal Street Veranda (DL)
- Stage Door Café (DL)
- Award Wieners (DCA)
- Bayside Brews (DCA)
- Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (DCA)
- Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (DCA)
- Corn Dog Castle (DCA)
- Flo’s V8 Café (DCA)
- Hollywood Lounge (DCA)
- Lucky Fortune Cookery (DCA)
- Paradise Garden Grill (DCA)
- Rita’s Baja Blenders (DCA)
- Schmoozies! (DCA)
- Smokejumpers Grill (DCA)
- GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel