Final Set of Annual Passholder Mobile Ordering Buttons To Debut Throughout Disneyland Resort on January 9th

by | Jan 7, 2020 3:29 PM Pacific Time

If you’re a Disneyland Annual Passholder who likes to snack their way through the park whenever they visit, using the Disneyland App’s mobile ordering system has been getting you a nifty little perk. Buttons! Announced earlier today,  the final set of the series of collectible Mobile Ordering buttons debuts on January 9th!

What’s Happening;

  • Annual Passholder Exclusive Buttons from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Sonoma Terrace, Milk Stand, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Ronto Roasters will be available on January 9th for guests who place a mobile order and have an annual pass.
  • The Mobile Order Annual Passholder button series began towards the end of 2019 at select mobile order dining locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.
  • Each participating location has offered a uniquely designed button especially for Passholders who placed a mobile order via the Disneyland app.
  • The buttons are available only while supplies last, and many locations that have previously offered the buttons have already run out.
  • To get these special buttons, Annual Passholders must place a mobile order at a participating location within the Disneyland Resort. Then, simply present their Annual Passport when it’s time to pick up their order, and a Cast Member will give them a button (subject to availability; limit to one per mobile order).

  • The newest buttons will be available beginning January 9th at:
    • Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (DL)
    • Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (DL)
    • Milk Stand (DL)
    • Ronto Roasters (DL)
    • Sonoma Terrace (DCA)
  • Previously released buttons are still available (as of press time) at:
    • Edelweiss Snacks (DL)
    • Hungry Bear Restaurant (DL)
    • The Golden Horseshoe (DL)
    • Tiki Juice Bar (DL)
    • Troubadour Tavern (DL)
    • Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (DCA)
    • Pacific Wharf Café (DCA)
    • Pacific Wharf Distribution Company (DCA)
  • For those ensuring they have a complete collection, buttons are no longer available but had been released at:
    • Bengal Barbecue (DL)
    • Galactic Grill (DL)
    • Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor( DL)
    • Harbour Galley (DL)
    • Mint Julep Bar (DL)
    • Red Rose Taverne (DL)
    • Refreshment Corner (DL)
    • Royal Street Veranda (DL)
    • Stage Door Café (DL)
    • Award Wieners (DCA)
    • Bayside Brews (DCA)
    • Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (DCA)
    • Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (DCA)
    • Corn Dog Castle (DCA)
    • Flo’s V8 Café (DCA)
    • Hollywood Lounge (DCA)
    • Lucky Fortune Cookery (DCA)
    • Paradise Garden Grill (DCA)
    • Rita’s Baja Blenders (DCA)
    • Schmoozies! (DCA)
    • Smokejumpers Grill (DCA)
    • GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
    • Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel

