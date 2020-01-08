Disney Parks Life Dooney & Bourke Releases January 10th With AP Exclusive Design

A new Dooney & Bourke handbag will be released at Disney Springs on Friday, January 10th, at the Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories store.

The bag is part of the new Disney Park Life Collection , a merchandise line that incorporates Disney Parks iconography across a variety of products including apparel, mugs, pens, backpacks puzzles, Wishables, and now handbags.

The tweet states that “Annual Passholders can score an exclusive design while supplies last” and the image released includes an Annual Passholder tag. It’s unclear if the entire release is an AP exclusive or if it’s one particular style in the collection.

Many of the items in the Disney Parks Life Collection have variations between Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of the items, but the handbag incorporates iconography from both resorts. A Disneyland release has not been announced yet.