Disney Parks Life Dooney & Bourke Releases January 10th With AP Exclusive Design

Disney Springs announced via Twitter that a new Dooney & Bourke design will be joining the Disney Park Life Collection this Friday, January 10th.
The Disney Theme Park life is a sweet life😍—carry the magic of the Disney Parks with the new Park Life @dooneyandbourke collection debuting Friday, Jan. 10 at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories. Annual Passholders can score an exclusive design while supplies last!✨ 👜 pic.twitter.com/1qfcFJ4NJk
— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 7, 2020
What’s Happening:
- A new Dooney & Bourke handbag will be released at Disney Springs on Friday, January 10th, at the Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories store.
- The bag is part of the new Disney Park Life Collection, a merchandise line that incorporates Disney Parks iconography across a variety of products including apparel, mugs, pens, backpacks puzzles, Wishables, and now handbags.
- The tweet states that “Annual Passholders can score an exclusive design while supplies last” and the image released includes an Annual Passholder tag. It’s unclear if the entire release is an AP exclusive or if it’s one particular style in the collection.
- Many of the items in the Disney Parks Life Collection have variations between Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of the items, but the handbag incorporates iconography from both resorts. A Disneyland release has not been announced yet.
- ShopDisney has many items from the Disney Parks Life Collection available now. Click here to shop.
ICYMI:
- If clothing isn’t your thing, how about plushes? The latest Disney Parks Wishables collection is also part of the adorable new Disney Park Life series.
- Ready to visit the Disney Parks? From the opening of new attractions and themed festivals, to exclusive after hours events, there are many exciting things happening at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland!
- And for those hoping to visit Walt Disney World, now is a great time to book a vacation as the resort is featuring three great offers bookable now through February 26.