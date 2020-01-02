January Disney Parks Wishables: Disney Park Life

Disney has released their first wave Disney Parks Wishables for 2020, and these cuties celebrate both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. The new Disney Park Life collection is available now on both coasts and on shopDisney.

What’s happening:

Disney Parks Wishables have kicked off the new year!

A perfect way to welcome all that 2020 has to offer, this latest micro plush release is themed to all six domestic parks.

Additionally, the collectible cuties are also available on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Parks Icons Series | shopDisney

Disney Park Life Series mystery figures include:

Don’t worry! Disney wouldn’t leave out the most important parks of all! Both Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle are also part of this release and are available as standalone plush.

Cinderella Castle Disney Parks Wishables Plush | shopDisney

One of the most beloved places in the world. This is the place where wishes come true and everyone—no matter their age—believes in magic.

Sleeping Beauty Castle Disney Parks Wishables Plush | shopDisney

Walt’s original magic kingdom was the dream that became a reality and made the rest of Disney Parks magic possible.

