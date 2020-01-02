January Disney Parks Wishables: Disney Park Life

Disney has released their first wave Disney Parks Wishables for 2020, and these cuties celebrate both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. The new Disney Park Life collection is available now on both coasts and on shopDisney.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Disney Parks Wishables have kicked off the new year!
- A perfect way to welcome all that 2020 has to offer, this latest micro plush release is themed to all six domestic parks.
- Disneyland Today and Disney Springs tweeted pictures of the fuzzy companions and noted where to shop to scoop up the collection:
- Disneyland:
- Emporium
- Elias & Co.
- World of Disney
- Walt Disney World:
- Once Upon a Toy
- World of Disney
- Disneyland:
- Additionally, the collectible cuties are also available on shopDisney.
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Parks Icons Series | shopDisney
- Disney Park Life Series mystery figures include:
- Don’t worry! Disney wouldn’t leave out the most important parks of all! Both Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty Castle are also part of this release and are available as standalone plush.
- Cinderella Castle Disney Parks Wishables Plush | shopDisney
- One of the most beloved places in the world. This is the place where wishes come true and everyone—no matter their age—believes in magic.
- Sleeping Beauty Castle Disney Parks Wishables Plush | shopDisney
- Walt’s original magic kingdom was the dream that became a reality and made the rest of Disney Parks magic possible.
Past Wishables Releases:
- The first wave of Wishables debuted last April and new characters are scheduled to arrive on the first Wednesday of each month!
- Other Wishables releases include:
- Frozen Ever After (December)
- Merry Christmas Series (November)
- Haunted Mansion Holiday (October)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Attractions (September)
- Haunted Mansion Attractions (August)
- Splash Mountain Attractions (July)
- Ariel’s Undersea Adventure (June)
- Buzz Lightyear Attractions (May)