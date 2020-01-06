Disney Park Life Collection is Living Its Best Life on shopDisney

It’s not even a week into 2020 and already Disney has introduced so much fun merchandise in their Disney Park Life collection. Not only is it fun, but it’s so clever and nostalgic that we want it all. Seriously Disney, please just take my money! The collection is available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts as well as on shopDisney.
Disney Parks Icon Polo
- Additionally, over at Disneyland Resort there’s a blue polo shirt featuring just the Disneyland icons. Yes, it’s exclusive to the resort meaning you’ll have to make a trip to DLR if you want to pick up this beaut:
Really really like this new #Disneyland Resort button-down shirt. I’d get it if they had my size. @DisneylandToday #WorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/ohu4ryJHvo
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 6, 2020
T-Shirts
Tank Tops
Sweatshirts and Hoodies
Leggings
Ornaments
Drinkwear
Around the House Fun
Backpacks and Bags
