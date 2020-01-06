Disney Park Life Collection is Living Its Best Life on shopDisney

It’s not even a week into 2020 and already Disney has introduced so much fun merchandise in their Disney Park Life collection. Not only is it fun, but it’s so clever and nostalgic that we want it all. Seriously Disney, please just take my money! The collection is available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts as well as on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Parks Icon Polo

Disney Parks Retro Icons Polo Shirt for Adults | shopDisney

Additionally, over at Disneyland Resort there’s a blue polo shirt featuring just the Disneyland icons. Yes, it’s exclusive to the resort meaning you’ll have to make a trip to DLR if you want to pick up this beaut:

T-Shirts

1 of 8

Tank Tops

1 of 2

Sweatshirts and Hoodies

1 of 6

Leggings

1 of 2

Ornaments

1 of 5

Drinkwear

1 of 4

Around the House Fun

Mickey Mouse and Friends Rubik’s Cube Puzzle – Disney Theme Park Edition | shopDisney

Backpacks and Bags

1 of 6

ICYMI:

If clothing isn’t your thing, how about plushes? The latest Disney Parks Wishables collection

Ready to visit the Disney Parks? From the opening of new attractions and themed festivals, to exclusive after hours events, there are many exciting things happening at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland!

And for those hoping to visit Walt Disney World, now is a great time to book a vacation as the resort is featuring three great offers