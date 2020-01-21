Disney Shares Sneak Peek at Additional “Magic Happens” Parade Floats

Next month, Disneyland will present a brand new daytime parade called “Magic Happens” that features elegant floats, fan characters, and an all-new music score. Today, the Disney Park Blog gave fans a sneak peek and shared a few new details about the parade.

What's happening:

With Disneyland's "Magic Happens" parade prepared to step off on February 28, the Disney Parks Blog

In addition to the previously announced Coco, Moana, Frozen 2, and Sleeping Beauty floats, "Magic Happens" will also feature floats inspired by Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, and The Sword in the Stone.



Cinderella Float:

Cinderella’s grand pumpkin is magically transformed around her into a glistening carriage, whisking her off to the ball.

The Sword in the Stone Float:

Merlin wisely leads the way for young Arthur, who finds the magic within himself as he pulls the sword from the stone, claiming his place upon the throne.

The Princess and the Frog Float:

Tiana and Naveen are seen amidst a swirl of golden flowers where they share a kiss, completing their transformation back into human forms.

The Parks Blog also shared a video giving fans a special look at the new daytime spectacular:

“Magic Happens” will debut at Disneyland on February 28, 2020.