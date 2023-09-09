Special Hotel Rates Available for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim

Earlier today at Destination D23, we learned next year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim will go by D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. We also now know that special hotel rates are available for those who are hoping to attend.

  • Guests planning to attend D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can book their good neighbor hotel room for the event at special rates, available here on an exclusive basis.
  • Guests can find average nightly rates as low as $178 at a number of hotels located near the Anaheim Convention Center.
  • D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be held from August 9th through the 11th next year.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

  • However, instead of actually being called the D23 Expo, it will just be D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • While the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city.
  • This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks.
  • Additionally, on August 8th, D23 will host an event at Disneyland and, earlier in the week, they’ll take fans to Angels Stadium.
    • Sunday, August 4: D23 Day at Angel Stadium, where D23 fans are invited to attend the Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game.
    • Thursday, August 8: D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort.
    • Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11: Shopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center during the day, with the fun extending into the evening at the Honda Center, the bigger home to marquee shows.
  • Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2024, with ticketing options to be announced later for access to the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.
  • Admission for D23 Day at Angel Stadium and the D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort will be available as separate ticketed events.
  • More details on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be revealed in early 2024 — and fans can sign up for updates on the D23 site.

