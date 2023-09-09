Special Hotel Rates Available for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim

Earlier today at Destination D23, we learned next year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim will go by D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. We also now know that special hotel rates are available for those who are hoping to attend.
- Guests planning to attend D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can book their good neighbor hotel room for the event at special rates, available here on an exclusive basis.
- Guests can find average nightly rates as low as $178 at a number of hotels located near the Anaheim Convention Center.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be held from August 9th through the 11th next year.
About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:
- Today, D23 announced that the 2024 D23 Expo would be taking place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through the 11th.
- However, instead of actually being called the D23 Expo, it will just be D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- While the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city.
- This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks.
- Additionally, on August 8th, D23 will host an event at Disneyland and, earlier in the week, they’ll take fans to Angels Stadium.
- Sunday, August 4: D23 Day at Angel Stadium, where D23 fans are invited to attend the Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets game.
- Thursday, August 8: D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort.
- Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11: Shopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center during the day, with the fun extending into the evening at the Honda Center, the bigger home to marquee shows.
- Tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will go on sale in Spring 2024, with ticketing options to be announced later for access to the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center.
- Admission for D23 Day at Angel Stadium and the D23 kickoff celebration at Disneyland Resort will be available as separate ticketed events.
- More details on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be revealed in early 2024 — and fans can sign up for updates on the D23 site.
More from Destination D23:
- Destination D23 Attendees Get Closer Look at New Mural Coming to EPCOT
- Exclusive Interview: Ali Manion Reflects on Her Time as a Walt Disney World Ambassador
- Disney Parks Showcases New Louis Audio-Animatronic Figure To Be Installed in Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- Soarin' Over California to Return to EPCOT for a Limited Time as Part of Disney100 Celebration
- Hasbro Reveals 24-Inch Giant-Man Figure as Next Marvel HasLab Project
- Asha from Disney's "Wish" Coming Soon to EPCOT, the Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris
- Mickey's Official 95th Birthday Portrait Painted By Bret Iwan Debuts at Destination D23
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro Reveals Projects In The Works At Destination D23
- Disney Cruise Line's New Island Destination To Be Called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
- First Look at New "World-Jumping" Vehicle for New Avengers Campus Multiverse Attraction at Disney California Adventure