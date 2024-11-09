Photos: Previewing the Fabulous Dino Institute Decorations for Santa Claus’ New Meet & Greet at Restaurantosaurus

This year, Santa Claus will be calling Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom his home for the holidays. While Santa has yet to begin greeting guests, some of the decorations are already up, and they’re full of a lot of details.

This year at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, instead of sailing the waterways in holiday cavalcades, guests will be able to meet Santa Claus himself at Restaurantosaurus. Santa will be attending the 75th Annual Dino Institute Holiday Party on the patio at Restaurantosaurus from November 12th-December 24th.

The decorations and signage at the meet & greet adds to the established grad student theme of Restaurantosaurus and the Dino Institute, with some added holiday flair.

As you’d expect, there’s lots of fun dinosaur artwork and puns – such as the S’moreosaurus (by the way, if you’re looking for s’mores, Animal Kingdom’s got you covered).

Santa will be standing just behind this Dino Institute floor mat – marking a fun tribute to the land, as with the restaurant likely closing for a remodel into a Tropical Americas Hacienda sometime in 2025, this will likely only be a one-year only experience.

There’s even an Employee of the Month award dedicated to Dr. Grant Seeker of DINOSAUR fame.

Dr. Seeker also gets his own stocking, along with other members of the Dino Institute, like Dr. Marsh.

Santa Claus will begin greeting guests this upcoming Tuesday, November 12th, through Christmas Eve. Click here to see what else is going on at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this holiday season.

