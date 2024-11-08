Photos: Santa (and Italian Baked Goods) Arrive at Disney Springs for 2024 Holiday Season

Holiday season has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort, and the big guy himself has once again trekked from the North Pole to Disney Springs where guests visiting the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination can meet, greet, and take photos with Santa Claus.

The special holiday offering is located in the former Star Wars Trading Post in the Marketplace neighborhood of Disney Springs, now through December 24th.

To meet Santa, guests must be at Disney Springs and enter a Virtual Queue using the My Disney Experience app to enter the virtual queue to meet Santa Claus. There will be multiple opportunities to enter the virtual queue throughout the day, including:

9:00 AM

11:00 AM

1:00 PM

3:00 PM

6:00 PM

Meeting Santa is just one part of the fun at Disney Springs. Guests can also bring their MagicBand+ and explore all the festively decorated trees on the Christmas Tree Stroll, enjoy the"snowfall" in Town Center, and (before or after your visit with Santa) visit Once Upon a Toy to write a letter to send directly to the North Pole!

For the first time, this Santa Meet & Greet experience is sponsored by Bauducco, a maker of Panettone – an Italian holiday cake. While the company makes other goods, those who meet and greet with Santa will be handed one upon exiting.

