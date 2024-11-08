Photos: Disney Springs Kicks Off the 2024 Holiday Season with Festive Decorations at Walt Disney World

This year’s holiday season may not officially start at the Walt Disney World theme parks until this coming Tuesday, November 12th, but the Disney Springs outdoor shopping district has gotten a jump on the season by having its festive decor up and dazzling guests four days earlier.

What’s happening:

The 2024 holiday season has officially kicked into high gear at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs shopping district, with colorful decorations up all around the outdoor mall.

Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was on the scene this morning and took a number of photos that you can see throughout this post.

What they’re saying:

“Welcome to Disney Springs—a truly amazing place featuring an eclectic mix of unique boutiques, one-of-a-kind eateries and jaw-dropping entertainment. Here you're sure to discover Happily Whatever You're After.” “Discover magical merriment, dazzling décor and gift ideas galore at Disney Springs. Shop, dine and play the most festive way—November 8 through December 30, 2024.

Walt Disney World: “Sparkle and shine during the merriest season of the year at all 4 Walt Disney World theme parks and beyond—beginning November 12, 2024.”

Disney Springs is open daily at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. For additional information, be sure to visit the location’s official website.

More Photos:

