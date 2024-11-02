Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces New Disney Princess Gingerbread Castle Blend

It’s beginning to look and taste a lot like Christmas with the latest release from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co.
What’s Happening:
- Just as the holiday decorations begin to go up around Walt Disney World, Joffrey’s Coffee is getting into the spirit of the season with a festive new blend – Disney Princess Gingerbread Castle.
- This medium-roasted coffee is a festive delight with flavor notes of gingerbread cookies and frosting.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, as well as at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- Other returning festive blends from Joffrey’s available this holiday season include Mickey & Minnie Winter Wonderland, Mickey Mouse Very Merry Blend, Disney Festive Fairytale Brew and Minnie Mouse Merry Mint.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
- Joffrey’s is also currently offering a new blend celebrating their 40th anniversary.
