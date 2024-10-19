Joffrey’s Coffee Celebrates 40 Years with New 40th Anniversary Blend

The celebratory blend features sparkling acidity and creamy body, with delightful notes of caramel and mandarin.
Joffrey’s Coffee, the official specialty coffee of the Walt Disney World Resort, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year by introducing an all-new 40th Anniversary Blend.

What’s Happening:

  • While the Florida-based Joffrey’s Coffee only began their partnership with Disney in the mid-1990s, the company itself has now been around for 40 years!
  • As a heartfelt thank you to 40 incredible years, Joffrey’s has introduced a special blend featuring beans that “embody the love, passion, and dedication we pour into the art of coffee.”
  • Sourced from Central and South America, this celebratory blend features a sparkling acidity and creamy body, with delightful notes of caramel and mandarin.
  • You can purchase a bag for yourself (in both ground and whole bean coffee varieties) from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will soon also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
  • That’s not the only way Joffrey’s is celebrating their anniversary though – as they’re currently offering 40% off select coffees online through Sunday, October 20th.
  • They also shared some fun photos looking back at the history of the company.

