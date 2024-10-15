Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket Makes Its Way To Walt Disney World

There are only a few opportunities left in which to get your hands on this fun item.

After debuting pretty much everywhere else, the Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket is on its way to the Walt Disney World Resort, available exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

What’s Happening:

A popular offering from the high seas and the west coast is making its way to Central Florida, as the popular Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket is on sale starting today, October 15th at Walt Disney World.

The Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket is available exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom

The adorable popcorn bucket features everyone’s favorite genetic experiment 626 complete in vampire attire, with cape and everything, carrying a fun jack-o-lantern perfect for trick-or-treating.

Where does the popcorn go? In his mouth of course! Similar to previous Stitch popcorn buckets, and even the popcorn buckets featuring the Toy Story aliens, just tilt the head back to open the mouth, revealing the popcorn!

The news comes toward the end of the Not-So-Scary Halloween Party season, which launched on August 9th of this year, meaning that there were plenty of guests who have been to the party who did not have the opportunity to pick up this offering. The remaining dates for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2024 (select nights through 10/31) have sold out at this time.

This popcorn bucket was released earlier at Disneyland Resort and on Disney Cruise Line

