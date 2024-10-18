Get a Sneak Peak at the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Disney has shared a first look at the commemorative collectibles available for the 15th anniversary of the Walt Disney World running event.
- Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the new merch available in celebration of 2024’s Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.
- The Walt Disney World event, which lasts from October 31st through November 3rd, is a celebration of the iconic Disney Chefs and the delicious and magical delicacies they create.
- Let’s take a sneak peak at apparel and accessories Disney has cooked up:
- Additionally, there are special merchandise opportunities for all four of the races. So, whether you are taking on 3.1 or 19.3 miles, participants will have a chance to commemorate their athletic achievements.
- The collection will also include commemorative pins and pin sets, drinkware and more.
- Passholders to Walt Disney World will also have the opportunity to grab some exclusive merchandise.
- Fans attending the event can check out all of the exciting new souvenirs at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports. All runners and non-participants are welcome to visit the expo hall during the following dates and times:
- October 31st 10AM-7PM
- November 1st 12PM-7PM
- November 2nd 11AM-3PM
- During the first day of the Expo, guests will need to obtain a virtual queue to access the runDisney Merchandise Shop. This can be done from the My Disney Experience app from the comfort of your Disney Resort Hotel or at home.
