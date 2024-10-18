Get a Sneak Peak at the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Merchandise

The running event is a celebration of the iconic Disney Chefs that create the delicious delicacies guests enjoy throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney has shared a first look at the commemorative collectibles available for the 15th anniversary of the Walt Disney World running event.

The Walt Disney World event, which lasts from October 31st through November 3rd, is a celebration of the iconic Disney Chefs and the delicious and magical delicacies they create.

Let’s take a sneak peak at apparel and accessories Disney has cooked up:

Additionally, there are special merchandise opportunities for all four of the races. So, whether you are taking on 3.1 or 19.3 miles, participants will have a chance to commemorate their athletic achievements.

The collection will also include commemorative pins and pin sets, drinkware and more.

Passholders to Walt Disney World will also have the opportunity to grab some exclusive merchandise.

Fans attending the event can check out all of the exciting new souvenirs at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN October 31st 10AM-7PM November 1st 12PM-7PM November 2nd 11AM-3PM

During the first day of the Expo, guests will need to obtain a virtual queue to access the runDisney Merchandise Shop. This can be done from the My Disney Experience app from the comfort of your Disney Resort Hotel or at home.

