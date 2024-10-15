Santa Claus Coming to Restaurantosaurus and New Entertainment Offerings Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Holiday Season

These new offerings are in addition to a number of returning favorites.

A variety of new and returning festive additions are coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

This year at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, instead of sailing the waterways in holiday cavalcades, guests will be able to meet Santa Claus himself at Restaurantosaurus.

Santa will be attending the 75th Annual Dino Institute Holiday Party on the patio at Restaurantosaurus from November 12th-December 24th.

With the restaurant likely closing for a remodel into a Tropical Americas-themed eatery

Elsewhere in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the delightful Merry Menagerie will be returning, along with the seasonal Tree of Life Awakenings

You can also meet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in their festive finest together at Adventurers Outpost.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, three new entertainment acts will fill the whole family with joy – during regular operating hours, starting November 12th.

Marvel at the skills of Juggling Elves – these holiday helpers deliver festive cheer with a side of shenanigans as they show off their skills of juggling, comedy and more!

Catch the jaunty jolly tunes of the Holiday Spirit Band. This dynamic brass group will make everyone in your party want to join in the fun and stroll into Santa's good graces.

And pick up your feet and march along with Seasons Jukebox as they bring all the performance and pep of a collegiate marching band. Hard-hitting horns, rocking drummers, and dazzling dancers will bring to life everyone's favorite holiday classics and more.

as they bring all the performance and pep of a collegiate marching band. Hard-hitting horns, rocking drummers, and dazzling dancers will bring to life everyone’s favorite holiday classics and more. Returning elements this year include the holiday overlay of For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Santa greeting with guests at It’s a Wonderful Shop, and Sunset Seasons Greetings.