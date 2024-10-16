2024 EPCOT Candlelight Processional Narrator Lineup Revealed

Many families look forward to the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT and make it a yearly tradition. Disney Parks Blog has announced the lineup of celebrity narrators for this incredible show.

What’s Happening:

For many guests visiting the Walt Disney World

This show tells the Christmas story through a stunning performance featuring a celebrity narrator, a mass choir of Disney cast members and young singers from the community, a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets, and the Voices of Liberty

Disney has now revealed the list of celebrity narrators.

Celebrity Narrators:

11/29 – 11/30: Josh Gad

Josh Gad 12/1 – 12/2: Nico Santos (NEW)

Nico Santos (NEW) 12/3-12/5: Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz 12/6 – 12/7: Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg 12/8 – 12/10: Tituss Burgess (NEW)

Tituss Burgess (NEW) 12/11 – 12/12: Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser 12/13 – 12/14: Ralph Macchio (NEW)

Ralph Macchio (NEW) 12/15 – 12/16: Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise 12/17 – 12/18: Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris 12/19 – 12/21: Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak 12/22 – 12/23: Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan 12/24 – 12/26: Edward James Olmos

Edward James Olmos 12/27 – 12/28: Sterling K Brown

Sterling K Brown 12/29 – 12/30: Jodi Benson

Showtimes:

5:00 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Candlelight Processional Dining Packages:

The dining package will be available again this year for the Candlelight Processional.

You have the option to select from fifteen dining options, including character dining at Chip ‘N’ Dale’s Harvest Feast located at the Garden Grill Restaurant in The Land pavilion, as well as dining at Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion.

The package offers choices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, ensuring reserved seating for one of the three Candlelight Processional performances.

You can reserve your dining package starting October 29th. For more details, visit DisneyWorld.com

More On the Walt Disney World Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.