Lightning Lane Premier Pass the Newest Line Skipping Option Coming to the Walt Disney World Resort

Prices for the new option will initially be as high as $449 per person.

Walt Disney World has officially announced a new service called Lightning Lane Premier Pass, aimed at guests who want to skip the regular lines. However, this comes with a high price tag.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has officially announced Lightning Lane Premier Pass, the latest and priciest line-skipping service.

This announcement includes details including the launch date and pricing tiers for this premium option available at Magic Kingdom EPCOT Animal Kingdom

Note that both the Lightning Lane Multi-Pass and Single Pass will remain available.

Beginning October 30th, 2024, Walt Disney World Resort will pilot the Lightning Lane Premier Pass by offering “very limited quantities” of the service to guests staying at Deluxe Resorts or Deluxe Villa Resorts, including Disney Vacation Club Resorts.

This option can be purchased up to seven days before the beginning of your stay, with sales starting at 7 a.m. ET.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows guests one entry to each Lightning Lane entrance — including all attractions from Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass — within the theme park they are visiting on that particular day.

What’s more, with this option, there’s no need to choose a specific arrival time, giving guests more flexibility throughout the day.

Those who purchase Lightning Lane Premier Pass also get PhotoPass photo and video downloads.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows guests at Walt Disney World to access each available Lightning Lane entrance in a single theme park for one-time use throughout the day, so this means that it does NOT include a Park Hopper option at Walt Disney World.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass is also coming to the Disneyland Resort and you can see the differences here

Prices:

The cost of Lightning Lane Premier Passes differs based on the date and theme park. Initial pricing will be between $129 and $449 per person, excluding tax. Disney's Animal Kingdom: $129 to $199 per person, plus tax EPCOT: $169 to $249 per person, plus tax Disney's Hollywood Studios : $269 to $349 per person, plus tax Magic Kingdom: $329 to $449 per person, plus tax

per person, excluding tax.

More On the Walt Disney World Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

