Lightning Lane Premier Pass the Newest Line Skipping Option Coming to the Disneyland Resort

The West Coast edition of the new option has some key differences from the Walt Disney World version.

Disneyland has officially announced a new service called Lightning Lane Premier Pass, aimed at guests who want to skip the regular lines. However, this comes with a higher price tag.

What's Happening:

Note that both the Lightning Lane Multi-Pass and Single Pass will remain available.

Guests will be able to purchase these passes through the Disneyland app up to two days prior to their visit, starting at 7:00 a.m. PT.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass allows guests one entry to each Lightning Lane entrance on that particular day — including all attractions from Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass.

Notably, this pass also eliminates the need to schedule an arrival time in advance, giving guests more flexibility throughout the day

Those who purchase Lightning Lane Premier Pass also get PhotoPass photo and video downloads.

One Lightning Lane Premier Pass can be used for BOTH Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

That stands in contrast to the Walt Disney World edition of this option, which is limited to one park per day.

Prices:

At Disneyland, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be $400 per person, per day for visits until December 31st, 2024.

for visits until December 31st, 2024. Starting in 2025, the cost will vary on the date and demand, ranging from $300 to $400.

