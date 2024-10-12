Disneyland Reveals Cast Member Costumes for Bayou Country

At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was announced that Disneyland’s Critter Country would be transformed into Bayou Country with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disneyland News:

Disneyland’s Cast and Community Instagram

Officially opening on November 15th, the re-imagined Critter Country will boast renamed and refurbished stores, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Throughout the dance-filled clip, viewers will get a look at the amazing new mix-and-match costumes custodial, attractions, entertainment, food and beverage, and retail Cast Members will wear as the land reopens.

In addition to the exciting reveal, Disneyland also announced Magic Key holder previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Beginning Monday, October 21st, Magic Key Holders can join a virtual queue to experience the upcoming attraction and get a first look at the new Cast Member costumes.

Read More Bayou Country: