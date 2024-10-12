Disneyland Reveals Cast Member Costumes for Bayou Country

The reimagining of Critter Country officially reopens on November 15th alonside Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was announced that Disneyland’s Critter Country would be transformed into Bayou Country with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

  • Disneyland’s Cast and Community Instagram account has shared a first look at the new Cast Member costumes arriving soon at Bayou Country.
  • Officially opening on November 15th, the re-imagined Critter Country will boast renamed and refurbished stores, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the new Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, and the highly anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction.
  • Throughout the dance-filled clip, viewers will get a look at the amazing new mix-and-match costumes custodial, attractions, entertainment, food and beverage, and retail Cast Members will wear as the land reopens.

  • In addition to the exciting reveal, Disneyland also announced Magic Key holder previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Beginning Monday, October 21st, Magic Key Holders can join a virtual queue to experience the upcoming attraction and get a first look at the new Cast Member costumes.

