Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Preview Dates and Information Announced for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

It’s almost time to go down the bayou, as Disneyland has revealed dates and information for Magic Key previews of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Monday, October 21st, Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction prior to its official opening on November 15th.

For these previews, a virtual queue will be in place via the Disneyland app, as first shared by theme park reporter Scott Gustin Magic Key Instagram account

Magic Key holders with a Disneyland Park reservation for that day will have the opportunity to join the virtual queue starting at 7:00 a.m.

Any Magic Key holder who has entered either park will also have the opportunity to join the virtual queue starting at noon (for previews later that day).

Magic Key holders will also be able to take home a commemorative keepsake during each date of the attraction preview, while supplies last.

The full list of dates and times for Magic Key previews can be found below.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Magic Key Preview Dates

Monday, October 21, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Friday, October 25, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Friday, November 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 6, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday, November 8, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM

﻿﻿Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

﻿﻿Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the rest of the reimagined Bayou Country will officially open on November 15th, 2024.