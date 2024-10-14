Construction Walls Come Down Around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Revealing First Look at the Main Entrance

Disneyland also shared the opening date for the Louis' Critter Club gift shop.

Overnight, construction walls have come down around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, and the park has shared some first-look photos of the main entrance to the attraction.

What’s Happening:

These new photos reveal a first look at the main entrance to Tiana’s Foods, the fictional establishment Tiana created post The Princess and the Frog .

. A similar, yet smaller mural, to that which can be found at Walt Disney World

Signage for the new Louis’ Critter Club store is also now visible, with a November 13th opening date revealed – two days before the attraction’s opening.

On November 15th, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open in the newly renamed Bayou Country, which will also boast renamed and refurbished stores, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the new attraction

More Disneyland Resort News: