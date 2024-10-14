Construction Walls Come Down Around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Revealing First Look at the Main Entrance

Overnight, construction walls have come down around Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, and the park has shared some first-look photos of the main entrance to the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- These new photos reveal a first look at the main entrance to Tiana’s Foods, the fictional establishment Tiana created post The Princess and the Frog.
- A similar, yet smaller mural, to that which can be found at Walt Disney World’s version of the attraction is also on display.
- Signage for the new Louis’ Critter Club store is also now visible, with a November 13th opening date revealed – two days before the attraction’s opening.
- On November 15th, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will officially open in the newly renamed Bayou Country, which will also boast renamed and refurbished stores, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and the new Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
- Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to preview the new attraction starting just one week from today, on Monday, October 21st.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland Reveals Cast Member Costumes for Bayou Country
- Kathryn Hahn Takes Break from the Witches’ Trials at Disneyland
- Disneyland Teases Return of the Beloved “Paint the Night” Parade
- Special Activities Taking Place as the LEGO Store Undergoes Refurbishment at Downtown Disney
- Havilah & Co. Candle Cart Opens at Downtown Disney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com