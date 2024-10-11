Disneyland Teases Return of the Beloved “Paint the Night” Parade

In news that fans have been waiting to hear for years, we might now know the answer to “when can we do this again?” – as Disneyland has teased the return of a beloved nighttime spectacular.

What’s Happening:

The official Disneyland Instagram account shared a video of the Mack truck from the beloved Paint the Night Parade, teasing that the beloved parade may be making a return to the Disneyland Resort

The comment for the video asks “when can we do this again?” – almost certainly teasing that the parade will be returning.

Paint the Night, which was based on the parade of the same name at Hong Kong Disneyland, first debuted at Disneyland Park in 2015.

After ending its run in 2016, it didn’t return until 2018, when it moved over to Disney California Adventure Incredibles float.

float. That run ended in 2018, and the parade has not been seen since. While Disneyland has seen the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade

Now, the beloved parade may finally be returning – although we don’t have any details other than the tease.

