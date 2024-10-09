Disneyland Resort Announces Ticket and Magic Key Pass Price Increases

Plus, the price to pre-book Lightning Lane Multi Pass has also gone up.

The yearly ticket price hike has come to the Disneyland Resort – with increases to most ticket types, Magic Key passes and pre-arrival Lightning Lane Multi-Pass.

What’s Happening:

Prices are 1 Day, 1 Park tickets are going up, starting with Tier 1 – ranging from a $7 to $8 increase per tier.

Multi-day 1 Park tickets are also rising, with increases ranging from $20-$29.

Magic Key passes are seeing a significant price increase, with the lowest Imagine Key and highest Inspire Key seeing a $100 increase, while the middle two keys (Enchant and Believe) are increasing $125.

This year, there are no increases to the Park Hopper add-on nor parking.

Guests looking to book a pre-arrival Lightning Lane Multi-Pass will have to pay a little extra, as it's going up from $30 to $32.

Disney also shared a number of new perks coming for Magic Key holders in the forthcoming months, such as: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Lightning Lane Multi-Pass discounts at select times throughout the year, including a 50% discount between January 6th-31st, 2025. A new tool to help guests understand how many visits it takes for each pass type to pay for itself.

Additionally, they revealed that Magic Key passes will go back on sale later this year.

All of the ticket price changes are effective as of today, October 9th.

What They’re Saying:

Jessica Good, Disneyland Resort spokesperson: “There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort. We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible.”

Theme Park Ticket Price Changes

Adult Ticket New Price Old Price 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 0 $104 $104 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1 $126 $119 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2 $142 $134 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3 $164 $154 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4 $180 $169 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5 $196 $184 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6 $206 $194 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 0 $169 $169 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 1 $191 $184 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 2 $207 $199 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 3 $234 $219 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 4 $250 $234 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 5 $271 $249 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 6 $281 $259 2-Day, 1 Park per day $330 $310 3-Day, 1 Park per day $415 $390 4-Day, 1 Park per day $474 $445 5-Day, 1 Park per day $511 $480 2 Day Park Hopper $415 $375 3 Day Park Hopper $505 $460 4 Day Park Hopper $569 $515 5 Day Park Hopper $616 $555

Magic Key Pass Price Changes

Magic Key Type New Price Old Price Imagine Key $599 $499 Enchant Key $974 $849 Believe Key $1,374 $1,249 Inspire Key $1,749 $1,649

Disney also shared a graphic showcasing 7 ways you can save at the Disneyland Resort.