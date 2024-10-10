Havilah & Co. Candle Cart Opens at Downtown Disney

The brand new candle stand opens as Disneyland’s premiere shopping district continues to expand with new restaurants and shopping opportunities.
- Downtown Disney’s official Instagram account has shared that Havilah & Co.’s brand-new candle cart has officially opened.
- Located across from World of Disney, the new cart features luxurious scented candles made of 100% natural coconut blend wax.
- The company is also known for giving back with half of proceeds from every purchase being donated. The company specifically highlights helping young entrepreneurs as a part of their company’s mission.
- Havilah & Co. also strives to create all natural products, providing transparency with consumers about where their ingredients are sourced from.
- Check out the new Havilah & Co. candle cart next time you are in Downtown Disney
