Havilah & Co. Candle Cart Opens at Downtown Disney

The 100% natural coconut wax candles are now available just across from World of Disney.
The brand new candle stand opens as Disneyland’s premiere shopping district continues to expand with new restaurants and shopping opportunities.

Downtown Disney News:

  • Downtown Disney’s official Instagram account has shared that Havilah & Co.’s brand-new candle cart has officially opened.
  • Located across from World of Disney, the new cart features luxurious scented candles made of 100% natural coconut blend wax.
  • The company is also known for giving back with half of proceeds from every purchase being donated. The company specifically highlights helping young entrepreneurs as a part of their company’s mission.
  • Havilah & Co. also strives to create all natural products, providing transparency with consumers about where their ingredients are sourced from.
  • Check out the new Havilah & Co. candle cart next time you are in Downtown Disney

