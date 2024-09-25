Top 5 Downtown Disney Eats You Need to Try

In addition to the great selection of Disneyland foods offered inside the parks and onsite hotels, you’ll find several can’t-miss dining experiences at Disneyland’s shopping and dining district Downtown Disney.

Downtown Disney is in the midst of a major expansion to introduce new experiences for guests and has recently opened some impressive new dining locations. Some highly anticipated dining experiences, including Porto’s Bakery, Parkside Market, and a new steakhouse and adjacent barbecue eatery are currently in the works.

We will take you through 5 standout Downtown Disney food offerings, including highlights of the newly opened restaurants and some amazing treats you must try!

1) Céntrico is one of the newest locations in Downtown Disney that recently opened alongside Paseo and the quick-service Tiendita. This charming open-air restaurant and bar from Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán offers a menu of Mexican cuisine. Céntrico has impressed us and made our list of the best Disneyland restaurants ranked!

One of the must-try items we’ve enjoyed here is the Fish Tacos. There is a perfectly light breading on the fish as well as a flavorful, creamy sauce that ties everything together. The tacos are a great portion size as well! We also really enjoy the guacamole here.

2) Be sure to try the Crazy Shakes at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes if you’re in the mood for an over-the-top dessert! These massive milkshakes come in several different flavors like Cookies 'N Cream Supreme, Brooklyn Blackout, The Cookie Shake, Strawberry Shortcake, and more, each containing frosted rims and elaborate toppings. The Brooklyn Blackout, for instance, is a chocolate shake that includes a rim with chocolate chips and a brownie on top.

These milkshakes are one of the best desserts at Disneyland. They are easily sharable and super fun to eat! We also recommend the Crispy Brussels Sprouts at this location as well.

3) Earl of Sandwich is a Downtown Disney favorite that offers a menu of breakfast sandwiches, hot sandwiches, wraps, salads, and more. One of our favorite must-try sandwiches here is the Holiday Turkey! The variety of offerings and quality of sandwiches here make it a can’t-miss location. The Downtown Disney Earl of Sandwich is one of the best restaurants and will soon be getting a new two-story location as part of Downtown Disney’s expansion.

4) The ice cream shop Salt & Straw is another standout dessert location in Downtown Disney. Salt & Straw is known for its unique ice cream flavors and is constantly introducing new and experimental flavors with its seasonal offerings that rotate every month.

Salt & Straw’s menu of classics includes standout flavors like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Arbequina Olive Oil, Honey Lavender, and more. If you’re looking for a unique dessert, check out the current Salt and Straw monthly flavors during your visit.

5. Din Tai Fung is a recently opened Downtown Disney restaurant with several must-try menu items. If you have your heart set on dining here, be sure to make reservations well in advance as this location books up quickly!

Din Tai Fung is known for its excellent Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), including the must-try specialty Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao. There are countless highlights of Din Tai Fung’s expansive menu, but we also really enjoy the Chicken Xiao Long Bao, String Beans, and Spicy Wontons in particular.

You can see more details on the top Downtown Disney dining locations and the highlights you need to try in our recently updated list of the best Downtown Disney restaurants ranked.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.