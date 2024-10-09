Mobile Ordering Coming to Disneyland Resort’s Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and The Tropical Hideaway

Disney Eats has revealed that mobile ordering is coming to two more Disneyland Resort locations.

What’s Happening:

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta along with a select menu of DOLE Whip options at The Tropical Hideaway, will be accessible for mobile ordering at Disneyland Resort beginning October 16th.

Located at Adventureland, The Tropical Hideaway is a new quick-service spot offering exotic menu items and a relaxing spot for tired travelers and park visitors.

Experience the sights and sounds of this lively bazaar atmosphere, featuring an empty stall of a Moroccan lamp seller alongside numerous food vendors offering sweet treats.

Meanwhile, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta is found in Disney California Adventure in the Paradise Gardens Park area.

