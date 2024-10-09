Mobile Ordering Coming to Disneyland Resort’s Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and The Tropical Hideaway

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney Eats has revealed that mobile ordering is coming to two more Disneyland Resort locations.

What’s Happening:

  • Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta along with a select menu of DOLE Whip options at The Tropical Hideaway, will be accessible for mobile ordering at Disneyland Resort beginning October 16th.

  • Located at Adventureland, The Tropical Hideaway is a new quick-service spot offering exotic menu items and a relaxing spot for tired travelers and park visitors.
  • Experience the sights and sounds of this lively bazaar atmosphere, featuring an empty stall of a Moroccan lamp seller alongside numerous food vendors offering sweet treats.
  • Meanwhile, Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta is found in Disney California Adventure in the Paradise Gardens Park area.

Other Disneyland Related Articles:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy