Disneyland Resort Entrance Turnstile Remodel Set to Begin in Phases Next Week

Following tests earlier this year, work is finally set to begin on updating the turnstiles at the two parks of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The Orange County Register reports

Work will begin with the first bank of turnstiles on the west side of Disneyland’s main entrance.

Work on the project, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will be done in phases in order to minimize guest impact. 38 of those gates will be installed at Disneyland, with 24 at Disney California Adventure

A test section of new turnstiles, utilizing similar technology to that on display at Disneyland Paris

These new turnstiles had MagicBand+ scanners attached, allowing guests to tap directly into the park, instead of using a cast member’s device.

The gates would open automatically when a ticket is scanned and a guest’s photo is either taken or validated.

These gates are also fully stroller and handicap accessible.

Cast Members were positioned on the other side of the gates to ensure that tickets are valid and to help with any concerns.

