Disneyland Resort Entrance Turnstile Remodel Set to Begin in Phases Next Week

Following tests earlier this year, work is finally set to begin on updating the turnstiles at the two parks of the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register reports that work is scheduled to begin this upcoming Monday, October 7th on a new automated entry gate system.
- Work will begin with the first bank of turnstiles on the west side of Disneyland’s main entrance.
- Work on the project, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will be done in phases in order to minimize guest impact. 38 of those gates will be installed at Disneyland, with 24 at Disney California Adventure, according to permits.
- A test section of new turnstiles, utilizing similar technology to that on display at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland, was installed at the main entrance to Disney California Adventure earlier this year.
- These new turnstiles had MagicBand+ scanners attached, allowing guests to tap directly into the park, instead of using a cast member’s device.
- The gates would open automatically when a ticket is scanned and a guest’s photo is either taken or validated.
- These gates are also fully stroller and handicap accessible.
- Cast Members were positioned on the other side of the gates to ensure that tickets are valid and to help with any concerns.
