Thomas Kinkade Studios Artists to Appear for Signings at Disneyland Park

Artists from the acclaimed Thomas Kinkade Studios will be making appearances at Disneyland Park over the next two months.
What’s Happening:
- Continuing the legacy of popular American painter Thomas Kinkade, who passed away in 2012, artists from Thomas Kinkade Studios continue to create new pieces inspired by classic Disney stories – such as The Aristocats piece seen above.
- Each painting captures the timeless magic of classic Disney stories and their captivating characters through the style of “narrative panoramas.”
- Visitors to Disneyland Park will be able to meet with artists from Thomas Kinkade Studios on select dates in October and November, where they’ll be able to purchase artwork available only during the event dates.
- The signings will take place on October 10th–13th and November 21st–24th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Disneyana Store on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Another piece likely to be available is the Disneyland Resort piece seen below, which the official Disneyland Magic Key Instagram shared when announcing these events.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- “The Golden Bachelorette” Has a Day “Chock” Full of Adventure at Disneyland
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Security Checkpoint Reopens and Downtown Disney Construction
- A Torrance Mother Was Handcuffed and Arrested at Disney California Adventure After Sneaking Her Children into the Park
- Save 15% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Fall
- Oil Spill on Main Street U.S.A. Causes a Delayed Opening at Disneyland Park
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com