Save 15% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Fall

The Disneyland Resort is offering up to 15% off stays in select rooms at Disneyland Resort hotels through December.

  • Disneyland Resort visitors looking to be immersed in the magic can now save up to 15% on select rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel
  • This offer is available Sundays through Thursdays beginning October 20th through December 19th, 2024.
  • The offer, which is of course subject to availability, is valid for Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
  • Be sure to book this offer any time now through December 9th, 2024 – with travel having to be completed by December 20th, 2024.
