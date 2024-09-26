Save 15% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Fall

The Disneyland Resort is offering up to 15% off stays in select rooms at Disneyland Resort hotels through December.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort visitors looking to be immersed in the magic can now save up to 15% on select rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel

This offer is available Sundays through Thursdays beginning October 20th through December 19th, 2024.

The offer, which is of course subject to availability, is valid for Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Be sure to book this offer any time now through December 9th, 2024 – with travel having to be completed by December 20th, 2024.

