Save 15% Off Select Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels This Fall

The Disneyland Resort is offering up to 15% off stays in select rooms at Disneyland Resort hotels through December.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort visitors looking to be immersed in the magic can now save up to 15% on select rooms at a Disneyland Resort hotel
- This offer is available Sundays through Thursdays beginning October 20th through December 19th, 2024.
- The offer, which is of course subject to availability, is valid for Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- Be sure to book this offer any time now through December 9th, 2024 – with travel having to be completed by December 20th, 2024.
- We recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to book your trip as they can help you navigate the complexities of this offer and see whether a better deal might apply to your trip.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Oil Spill on Main Street U.S.A. Causes a Delayed Opening at Disneyland Park
- Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save 25% on Select Premium Rooms at the Disneyland Resort This Fall
- Disneyland VoluntEARS Build Louis Sculpture at this Year’s Canstruction Orange County
- Photos: “Mini-Museums” Appear at Disneyland Railroad Train Stations During Refurbishment
- Photos: New Alice in Wonderland Water Station Appears at Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com