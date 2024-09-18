Photos: “Mini-Museums” Appear At Disneyland Railroad Train Stations During Refurbishment

As major refurbishment work continues on the Disneyland Railroad, mini-museums have arrived at the park’s train stations.

At the front of the park, the “New Century Historical Society” shares a look at the train station from the other parks around the globe.

Over in Toontown, the history of the Disneyland Railroad is on full display, with historical photos featuring Walt’s love of locomotives.

Toontown also has a display on posters dedicated to the railroad and the sights you’ll witness along the way.

Each individual locomotive of the Disneyland Railroad has its own moment in the spotlight, highlighting the stats of each.

Meanwhile, the Tomorrowland station highlights various “stations” of the past, including the Peoplemover and Monorail.

As of now, no reopening date has been set for the classic Disneyland attraction.

