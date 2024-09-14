Photos: Construction Continues On New Haunted Mansion Queue and Carriage House Retail Store

Construction continues on the new queue and store for The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

This carriage house of the mansion will hold a new retail shop owned by Madame Leota.

The shop will join an extended outdoor queue for the attraction which has long yearned for a proper, large-scale outdoor queue. The attraction, which was closed for the refurbishment, re-opened with a virtual queue for Haunted Mansion Holiday.

