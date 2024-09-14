Photos: Construction Continues On New Haunted Mansion Queue and Carriage House Retail Store

Construction continues on the new queue and store for The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.
This carriage house of the mansion will hold a new retail shop owned by Madame Leota.
The shop will join an extended outdoor queue for the attraction which has long yearned for a proper, large-scale outdoor queue. The attraction, which was closed for the refurbishment, re-opened with a virtual queue for Haunted Mansion Holiday.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland To Offer New Bento Box Meal At Tomorrowland Skyline Terrance
- New Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Resort
- Avengers Reserve, D-Lander Shop, and Kawaii Slime Coming Soon to Downtown Disney
- Photos/Video: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Reopens at Disneyland Resort
- Photos: Vertical Construction Begins on New Haunted Mansion Gift Shop at Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com