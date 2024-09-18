Photos: New Alice in Wonderland Water Station Appears at Disneyland

As water fountains that encourage reusable bottles continue to appear across Disney Parks worldwide, a new one at Disneyland is curiousest of them all.

Over by the Alice in Wonderland bathrooms in Fantasyland, the newest water fountain has been given a wonderful little design element, harkening back to the film’s famous “Drink Me” bottle.

Here’s hoping guests don’t drastically change in size after hydrating from this new water station…

