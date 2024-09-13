“Fire of the Rising Moons” Dining Package Coming to Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo at Disneyland

A new way to celebrate the “Fire of the Rising Moons” is coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Set to John Williams’ iconic music from the Star Wars franchise, “Fire of the Rising Moons” brings a different perspective of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display.
- During this special gathering, villagers and visitors will come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends of the galaxy who came before them. As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, imaginations are ignited with the iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy.
- Visitors to Batuu now have an extra way to view the celebration, thanks to the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Nighttime Gathering.
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, this new dining package will provide nourishment with an unforgettable experience, including viewing of Fire of the Rising Moons nighttime fireworks spectacular under the spires when on display.
- This new experience is set to begin sometime in November, of course only on evenings when the fireworks display takes place.
